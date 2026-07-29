Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in D-Wave Quantum Inc. $QBTS

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS - Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,429,367 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 187,990 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.39% of D-Wave Quantum worth $20,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter worth $1,114,000. World Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 41,691 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 27,592 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. now owns 4,281,254 shares of the company's stock worth $111,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,106 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 295.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 54,760 shares of the company's stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 40,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the fourth quarter worth $1,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company's stock.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Performance

D-Wave Quantum stock opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.31, a current ratio of 21.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.07. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $46.75.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. D-Wave Quantum had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 2,957.23%.The firm had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 80.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QBTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $35.00 price target on D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $36.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on D-Wave Quantum

Insider Buying and Selling at D-Wave Quantum

In other news, Director John D. Dilullo sold 7,850 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $191,775.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,603.30. This trade represents a 26.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Sophie C. Ames sold 23,025 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $437,014.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 596,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,327,320.94. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,363,842 shares of company stock worth $35,789,148 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

D-Wave Quantum News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting D-Wave Quantum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Expanded AT&T partnership validates commercial demand. AT&T plans to expand its use of D-Wave’s quantum-annealing systems across network operations to address complex optimization problems. The companies highlighted a benchmark in which a network workload was reduced from roughly one hour to 15 seconds, or a 240-fold acceleration. The agreement is viewed as evidence that D-Wave’s technology is moving beyond research into live enterprise applications. AT&T Signs Agreement to Expand Use of D-Wave's Quantum Computing Technology Across Network Operations

AT&T plans to expand its use of D-Wave’s quantum-annealing systems across network operations to address complex optimization problems. The companies highlighted a benchmark in which a network workload was reduced from roughly one hour to 15 seconds, or a 240-fold acceleration. The agreement is viewed as evidence that D-Wave’s technology is moving beyond research into live enterprise applications. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain optimistic. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed its Buy rating and set a $43 price target, implying substantial upside from recent levels. Broader analyst commentary also points to strong bookings, revenue visibility and liquidity heading into D-Wave’s second-quarter results. Rosenblatt Reiterates Buy Rating

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed its Buy rating and set a $43 price target, implying substantial upside from recent levels. Broader analyst commentary also points to strong bookings, revenue visibility and liquidity heading into D-Wave’s second-quarter results. Neutral Sentiment: Sector-wide volatility is driving the near-term move. Quantum stocks rallied strongly following the D-Wave and AT&T announcement, but have since retreated as Nvidia-led concerns about AI infrastructure spending triggered a broader pullback. This suggests the current weakness may reflect profit-taking and risk reduction across the sector rather than a deterioration in D-Wave’s AT&T opportunity. Quantum Stocks Retreat in Premarket

Quantum stocks rallied strongly following the D-Wave and AT&T announcement, but have since retreated as Nvidia-led concerns about AI infrastructure spending triggered a broader pullback. This suggests the current weakness may reflect profit-taking and risk reduction across the sector rather than a deterioration in D-Wave’s AT&T opportunity. Negative Sentiment: Financial results remain a major risk. D-Wave’s latest quarter showed revenue of $2.86 million, down 80.9% year over year and below expectations, although its adjusted loss per share was better than forecast. The company remains unprofitable, with significant negative margins, making the stock highly dependent on future contract growth and commercialization.

D-Wave’s latest quarter showed revenue of $2.86 million, down 80.9% year over year and below expectations, although its adjusted loss per share was better than forecast. The company remains unprofitable, with significant negative margins, making the stock highly dependent on future contract growth and commercialization. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling adds a minor negative signal. Vice President Sophie Ames sold 3,070 shares worth approximately $52,000 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. The sale reduced her stake by only 0.52%, limiting its significance, but it may still contribute to cautious sentiment. SEC Insider Filing

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

D-Wave Quantum Inc NYSE: QBTS develops and provides quantum computing systems, software and services focused on quantum annealing technology. Headquartered in Burnaby, British Columbia, D-Wave designs specialized processors that leverage quantum mechanics to solve complex optimization and sampling problems. Since its founding in 1999 by physicists including Geordie Rose, the company has pursued the development of commercially viable quantum hardware and accompanying software tools.

The company's product portfolio centers on its quantum annealers, which are complemented by hybrid solvers that integrate classical and quantum computing resources.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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