Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,362,824 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,071 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.57% of Church & Dwight worth $114,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,729,449 shares of the company's stock worth $145,014,000 after purchasing an additional 294,688 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 15,605 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 517,454 shares of the company's stock worth $43,389,000 after buying an additional 17,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 80,392 shares of the company's stock worth $6,741,000 after buying an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $96.85 on Monday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $94.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.33 and a fifty-two week high of $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.46%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $704,060.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,440.60. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHD. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore set a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $102.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on CHD

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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