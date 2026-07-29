Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Holdings in Perdoceo Education Corporation $PRDO

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO - Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 624,866 shares of the company's stock after selling 177,493 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.00% of Perdoceo Education worth $23,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRDO. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 811 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,363 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 47,534 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 970 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 9.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the company's stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRDO shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barrington Research set a $44.00 price target on Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of PRDO stock opened at $32.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.70. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $33.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.68.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 19.91%.The company had revenue of $221.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Perdoceo Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.160 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Perdoceo Education's dividend payout ratio is 22.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Perdoceo Education news, Director Kenda B. Gonzales sold 9,308 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $323,825.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,675,416.82. This trade represents a 16.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julia A. Leeman sold 11,315 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $401,795.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 21,924 shares of the company's stock, valued at $778,521.24. This trade represents a 34.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 38,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,193 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company's stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation NASDAQ: PRDO is a for-profit postsecondary education provider offering certificate, associate, bachelor's and master's degree programs. The company operates primarily through two brand platforms—Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University—delivering career-focused education both on campus and online. These programs span fields such as business, information technology, healthcare and criminal justice, targeting working adults seeking to advance or pivot their careers.

With headquarters in Schaumburg, Illinois, Perdoceo serves students across the United States and internationally through its online offerings.

Further Reading

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