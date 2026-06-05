Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in Dolby Laboratories $DLB

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB - Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,232,346 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 317,136 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 5.48% of Dolby Laboratories worth $336,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLB. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 166.7% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 352 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 4,046.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 622 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 746 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 7,955.6% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 725 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In other news, SVP Shriram Revankar sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $164,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 80,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,104.70. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 7,666 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $426,382.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 118,727 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,603,595.74. This represents a 6.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,791 shares of company stock worth $2,231,653. Corporate insiders own 37.93% of the company's stock.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 1.5%

DLB stock opened at $54.04 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $52.45 and a 12 month high of $77.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $395.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $385.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Dolby Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.300-4.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.710 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Dolby Laboratories's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DLB. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $90.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DLB

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc is a global leader in audio and imaging technologies, specializing in the development, licensing and deployment of solutions that enhance entertainment and communications experiences. The company's core business revolves around creating advanced audio codecs, noise reduction systems and spatial sound technologies for a wide range of applications, including cinema, broadcast, gaming, streaming and personal devices. Dolby's licensing model enables consumer electronics manufacturers, content creators and service providers to integrate its technologies into products such as televisions, smartphones, home theater systems and set-top boxes.

Among its flagship innovations are Dolby Atmos, an immersive audio format that delivers three-dimensional soundscapes for theaters and home systems; Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus, widely adopted audio compression formats for broadcast and streaming; and Dolby Vision, a high-dynamic-range imaging technology that expands color, contrast and brightness in displays.

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