Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR - Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 661,456 shares of the company's stock after selling 75,105 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.04% of Ingredion worth $72,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dover Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the third quarter valued at $1,710,000. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 75.7% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 105,598 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 45,510 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ingredion by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,762,402 shares of the company's stock valued at $337,311,000 after purchasing an additional 114,521 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 22,036.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,037,106 shares of the company's stock valued at $114,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 211.7% during the third quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC now owns 48,864 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 33,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company's stock.

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Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $101.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $97.12 and a one year high of $140.47. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $107.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.26.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.79 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. Ingredion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.450-11.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Ingredion's payout ratio is currently 31.60%.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 375 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.44, for a total transaction of $42,165.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,110 shares in the company, valued at $799,448.40. The trade was a 5.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ingredion this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

INGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Ingredion from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ingredion from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $122.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INGR

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company's product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

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