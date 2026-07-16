Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,830,253 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 200,908 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.0% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.39% of Tesla worth $5,513,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $394.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $410.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.77. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.82 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tesla from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday. China Renaissance cut their target price on Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tesla from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $408.07.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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