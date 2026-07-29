Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in Sanofi $SNY

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY - Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 467,759 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 33,789 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp's holdings in Sanofi were worth $22,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company's stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 107.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,518 shares of the company's stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 15,791 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Sanofi by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,255 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the company's stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 36.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company's stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.03% of the company's stock.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNY stock opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $40.89 and a 1 year high of $52.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $110.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.34. The stock's 50-day moving average is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price objective on Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Sanofi from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sanofi from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Sanofi from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNY

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi NASDAQ: SNY is a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in France that researches, develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. The company operates across multiple therapeutic areas, including immunology, rare diseases, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, and vaccines through its Sanofi Pasteur division. Sanofi sells products to hospitals, clinics, governments and retail pharmacies, with a broad global footprint and significant presence in Europe, North America and emerging markets.

Key commercial offerings include specialty biologics and established small-molecule medicines.

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