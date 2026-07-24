Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in First American Financial Corporation $FAF

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF - Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 899,197 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 25,671 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.88% of First American Financial worth $54,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FAF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in First American Financial by 4,485,375.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,786,263 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $355,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786,134 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,011,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,693,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,133,594 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $393,690,000 after buying an additional 500,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,854 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $63,766,000 after buying an additional 485,731 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Lisa W. Cornehl sold 5,823 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $399,632.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 29,635 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,033,850.05. This trade represents a 16.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key First American Financial News

Here are the key news stories impacting First American Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: FAF beat second-quarter expectations, reporting $2.08 in EPS versus the $1.80 consensus and revenue of $2.11 billion versus $2.03 billion expected, helped by commercial title strength, higher investment income, and better average revenue per order. Article Title

FAF beat second-quarter expectations, reporting $2.08 in EPS versus the $1.80 consensus and revenue of $2.11 billion versus $2.03 billion expected, helped by commercial title strength, higher investment income, and better average revenue per order. Positive Sentiment: Benchmark Co. initiated coverage with a Buy rating and an $85 price target , implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Article Title

Benchmark Co. initiated coverage with a rating and an , implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Neutral Sentiment: Several transcript and earnings-snapshot articles from Benzinga, Seeking Alpha, and other outlets mainly repeat the same strong quarterly results and conference call details, reinforcing the upbeat but not materially new narrative. Article Title

Several transcript and earnings-snapshot articles from Benzinga, Seeking Alpha, and other outlets mainly repeat the same strong quarterly results and conference call details, reinforcing the upbeat but not materially new narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research nudged some future EPS estimates higher for 2027 and 2028, but cut its Q1 2027 forecast, leaving the longer-term outlook mixed while maintaining a Hold rating. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FAF shares. Barclays upped their target price on First American Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of First American Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of First American Financial in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of First American Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $84.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FAF

First American Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $69.08 on Friday. First American Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $73.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.91.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 9.33%.The firm's revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First American Financial Corporation will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. First American Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.79%.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and diversified real estate-related data and analytics. Headquartered in Santa Ana, California, the company serves customers throughout the United States as well as in Canada, Europe, Latin America and Asia. Its business is built on the underwriting capabilities of its title insurance operations combined with comprehensive closing and escrow services for homebuyers, sellers, mortgage lenders and real estate professionals.

The company's title insurance segment issues policies that protect property owners and mortgage lenders against defects in titles, liens or encumbrances that can arise during real property transactions.

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