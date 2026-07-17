Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,410,642 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 608,176 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.63% of Vertiv worth $604,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vertiv by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,694,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,408,661,000 after acquiring an additional 235,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,065,912 shares of the company's stock worth $1,141,723,000 after purchasing an additional 143,821 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,974,205 shares of the company's stock valued at $967,881,000 after purchasing an additional 121,618 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $808,701,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,811,745 shares of the company's stock worth $455,531,000 after purchasing an additional 97,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

Vertiv Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $293.94 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $118.70 and a 52-week high of $379.93. The stock has a market cap of $112.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.85, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $321.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.26.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.Vertiv's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is 6.28%.

Vertiv News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Baird initiated coverage on Vertiv with an Outperform rating and a $370 price target , citing strength in data center demand and the company’s role in powering AI infrastructure. Vertiv (VRT) Stock: Baird Initiates Coverage With $370 Price Target and Outperform Rating

Baird initiated coverage on Vertiv with an rating and a , citing strength in data center demand and the company’s role in powering AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Another report highlighted Vertiv as a beneficiary of the AI data center power buildout, reinforcing the growth narrative around cooling, power management, and backup infrastructure. Vertiv rated outperform in new coverage at Baird on data center demand

Another report highlighted Vertiv as a beneficiary of the AI data center power buildout, reinforcing the growth narrative around cooling, power management, and backup infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada kept an Outperform rating on Vertiv, even after trimming its price target from $435 to $418 , which still implies meaningful upside from current levels.

Royal Bank of Canada kept an rating on Vertiv, even after trimming its price target from , which still implies meaningful upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Vertiv announced it will report second-quarter 2026 earnings on July 29 and hold a conference call the same day, which sets up the next major catalyst but does not change fundamentals by itself. Vertiv Announces Date of Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Vertiv announced it will report second-quarter 2026 earnings on and hold a conference call the same day, which sets up the next major catalyst but does not change fundamentals by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus remains generally constructive, with coverage pointing to a Moderate Buy view, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside but not a clear near-term acceleration.

Analyst consensus remains generally constructive, with coverage pointing to a view, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside but not a clear near-term acceleration. Negative Sentiment: The stock has faced some pressure after recent gains, and RBC’s reduced price target may have added to caution even though the firm stayed bullish on the name.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Vertiv from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $345.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $342.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VRT

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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