Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in Pool Corporation $POOL

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL - Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,338 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.79% of Pool worth $67,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in Pool by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,348 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Pool by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 78,086 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $17,862,000 after acquiring an additional 25,731 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,612,000. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company's stock.

Get Pool alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James D. Hope purchased 464 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $194.41 per share, for a total transaction of $90,206.24. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $715,039.98. This represents a 14.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez bought 10,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $175.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,759,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 40,108 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,057,002.60. This trade represents a 33.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 26,989 shares of company stock worth $5,067,747. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Pool News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pool this week:

Positive Sentiment: A new Seeking Alpha article upgraded Pool Corporation, saying the S&P 500 removal is backward-looking and may not reflect the company’s current outlook. Pool Corporation: Leaving The S&P 500 Is A Trailing Indicator (Upgrade)

A new Seeking Alpha article upgraded Pool Corporation, saying the S&P 500 removal is backward-looking and may not reflect the company’s current outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data published during the day showed no meaningful change in reported short positioning, offering little new fundamental signal for the stock.

Short-interest data published during the day showed no meaningful change in reported short positioning, offering little new fundamental signal for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage also noted Pool Corporation’s last earnings beat on EPS, with revenue growth still positive year over year, which continues to support the stock’s valuation despite weaker recent share performance.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Pool from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pool from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Pool from $346.00 to $280.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $261.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on POOL

Pool Stock Up 6.3%

NASDAQ POOL opened at $192.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.99. Pool Corporation has a one year low of $172.68 and a one year high of $345.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Pool had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.57%.The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Pool's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Pool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.870-11.170 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pool Corporation will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Pool Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from Pool's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Pool's payout ratio is currently 47.84%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation is a leading wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related outdoor living products. Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, the company serves a diverse customer base that includes service professionals, independent retailers, high-volume builders, and national retail chains. Pool Corporation's extensive branch network enables it to maintain strong local customer relationships while leveraging its scale to source products efficiently from manufacturers around the world.

The company's product portfolio spans pool and spa chemicals, water treatment equipment, pumps, filters, heaters, automation and control systems, liners, safety covers, and cleaning accessories.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pool, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pool wasn't on the list.

While Pool currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here