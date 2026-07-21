Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $113.62 Million Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,930,065 shares of the company's stock after selling 49,393 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.86% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $113,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,128,327 shares of the company's stock worth $1,917,115,000 after buying an additional 383,490 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,014,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,021,481 shares of the company's stock worth $425,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,322 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,700,539 shares of the company's stock worth $402,056,000 after acquiring an additional 493,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 251.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,755,486 shares of the company's stock valued at $263,555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,846,104 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 58,579 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,288,738.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 697,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,348,476. The trade was a 7.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.91. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $25.41.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.40%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Argus set a $27.00 target price on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Weiss Ratings raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $23.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HST

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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