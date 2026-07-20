Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $149.81 Million Holdings in onsemi $ON

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,419,386 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 45,868 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.62% of onsemi worth $149,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in onsemi by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,981,981 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $215,624,000 after buying an additional 1,112,774 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi during the fourth quarter worth $585,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,416 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 39,944 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,075,000. Finally, North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at about $784,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 301,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,011,042. The trade was a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

onsemi Price Performance

Shares of ON stock opened at $87.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.94. The company has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. onsemi has a twelve month low of $44.56 and a twelve month high of $134.92.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. onsemi had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.46%.The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that onsemi will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ON. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $73.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of onsemi in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on onsemi from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on onsemi from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of onsemi in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, onsemi currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $102.64.

Read Our Latest Report on ON

Trending Headlines about onsemi

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors are focusing on AI-related upside: onsemi was featured in articles highlighting semiconductor stocks positioned to benefit from surging AI demand, and a separate piece said the company is making a large strategic bet on AI by pursuing Synaptics as a natural expansion into “physical AI.” This keeps the long-term growth story intact.

Investors are focusing on AI-related upside: onsemi was featured in articles highlighting semiconductor stocks positioned to benefit from surging AI demand, and a separate piece said the company is making a large strategic bet on AI by pursuing Synaptics as a natural expansion into “physical AI.” This keeps the long-term growth story intact. Positive Sentiment: onsemi confirmed it will report second-quarter 2026 results after the market close on August 3, which could act as a near-term catalyst if results or guidance surprise to the upside.

onsemi confirmed it will report second-quarter 2026 results after the market close on August 3, which could act as a near-term catalyst if results or guidance surprise to the upside. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains mixed but generally constructive, with recent coverage pointing to a “Hold” consensus and some articles arguing the stock may be fully valued after its strong multiyear run.

Analyst sentiment remains mixed but generally constructive, with recent coverage pointing to a “Hold” consensus and some articles arguing the stock may be fully valued after its strong multiyear run. Negative Sentiment: Another market wrap noted ON Semiconductor stock fell in the latest session, suggesting traders may be taking profits or rotating out of the name after a big run.

Another market wrap noted ON Semiconductor stock fell in the latest session, suggesting traders may be taking profits or rotating out of the name after a big run. Negative Sentiment: A PR Newswire item reported that Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of onsemi investors, which can create an overhang even if no wrongdoing has been established.

onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Further Reading

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