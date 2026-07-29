Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $21.01 Million Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. $TMDX

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX - Free Report) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,368 shares of the company's stock after selling 157,228 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.61% of TransMedics Group worth $21,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TMDX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,931 shares of the company's stock valued at $117,506,000 after buying an additional 322,353 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 635,394 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,291,000 after acquiring an additional 223,409 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,321 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,713,000 after acquiring an additional 217,180 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 569,970 shares of the company's stock worth $69,338,000 after purchasing an additional 171,810 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,069,492 shares of the company's stock worth $119,997,000 after purchasing an additional 113,817 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

Shares of TMDX opened at $76.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.89. The company's 50-day moving average is $72.06 and its 200-day moving average is $101.84. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $156.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.19.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $173.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.44 million. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 27.04%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

In other TransMedics Group news, Director Thomas J. Gunderson sold 9,624 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $722,377.44. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,249,148.52. This trade represents a 36.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded TransMedics Group from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $129.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TMDX

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc is a medical device company headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, that specializes in advanced organ preservation and transport systems for transplantation. The company's flagship technology, the Organ Care System (OCS), maintains donor organs in a near-physiologic, warm, beating state during transportation, with the aim of extending preservation times and improving post‐transplant outcomes. TransMedics' solutions address a critical need in transplantation by reducing ischemic injury and expanding the donor organ pool.

TransMedics currently markets two commercially available OCS platforms.

See Also

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