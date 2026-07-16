Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.11 Billion Stake in AT&T Inc. $T

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,764,509 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,197,935 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.05% of AT&T worth $2,109,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $21.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.34. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.89 and a 1 year high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

AT&T News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.25 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut AT&T from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $29.34.

Read Our Latest Report on AT&T

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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