Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $22.84 Million Stock Position in Carter's, Inc. $CRI

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI - Free Report) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638,750 shares of the textile maker's stock after acquiring an additional 227,935 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.73% of Carter's worth $22,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Carter's by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,649 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 13,594 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Carter's by 5.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 120,964 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Carter's by 4.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,482 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Carter's by 71.5% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,390 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Carter's by 30.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 223,731 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 52,103 shares in the last quarter.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carter's from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Carter's in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Carter's from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Carter's from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Carter's in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter's presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $41.17.

Read Our Latest Report on Carter's

Carter's Price Performance

NYSE:CRI opened at $39.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $39.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.86. Carter's, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $44.44.

Carter's (NYSE:CRI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.26. Carter's had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 3.07%.The company had revenue of $681.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Carter's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.060 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Carter's, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Carter's's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.32%.

About Carter's

Carter's, Inc NYSE: CRI is a leading designer and marketer of infant and young children's apparel in North America. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company's core business focuses on creating clothing and accessories for babies and children, including bodysuits, sleepwear, layette, outerwear and accessories that blend comfort, safety and style. Carter's flagship brand is complemented by its OshKosh B'gosh line, which offers heritage-inspired designs and durable fabrics for toddlers and young kids.

The company distributes its products through a diversified platform that includes wholesale partnerships with major department stores and mass merchandisers, direct‐to‐consumer e-commerce sites, and an extensive network of company-operated retail stores.

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