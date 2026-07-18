Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $311.24 Million Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,142,260 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 176,288 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.36% of Marvell Technology worth $311,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 978.3% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 61.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $118.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $118.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Melius Research set a $220.00 target price on Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $245.45.

View Our Latest Report on MRVL

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.26, for a total value of $1,329,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 739,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,065,512.22. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.92, for a total value of $2,819,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 227,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,208,407.68. This represents a 4.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 45,981 shares of company stock worth $9,835,542 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $188.68 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $329.88. The company has a market cap of $165.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.62, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company's 50-day moving average price is $240.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Marvell Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is 8.22%.

More Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2028 earnings estimate for Marvell, signaling continued confidence in long-term profitability even after the recent selloff. Estimate revision reference

Erste Group raised its FY2028 earnings estimate for Marvell, signaling continued confidence in long-term profitability even after the recent selloff. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted Marvell’s AI infrastructure exposure, record data-center revenue, and strong design wins, which could support a rebound if AI spending remains robust. Article reference

Several articles highlighted Marvell’s AI infrastructure exposure, record data-center revenue, and strong design wins, which could support a rebound if AI spending remains robust. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary framed Marvell as a key AI infrastructure beneficiary, but also noted that the stock’s valuation leaves little room for execution mistakes. Article reference

Recent commentary framed Marvell as a key AI infrastructure beneficiary, but also noted that the stock’s valuation leaves little room for execution mistakes. Neutral Sentiment: Broader tech volatility and a sharp semiconductor selloff have weighed on sentiment across the group, including Marvell, even as some analysts remain constructive. Article reference

Broader tech volatility and a sharp semiconductor selloff have weighed on sentiment across the group, including Marvell, even as some analysts remain constructive. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group downgraded Marvell to Hold on valuation concerns, and multiple reports said the stock has been falling more steeply than the broader market amid AI capex slowdown fears. Article reference

Erste Group downgraded Marvell to on valuation concerns, and multiple reports said the stock has been falling more steeply than the broader market amid AI capex slowdown fears. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary also warned that Marvell’s “real risk” is its elevated valuation and heavy dependence on AI infrastructure spending, which could magnify downside if growth expectations cool. Article reference

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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