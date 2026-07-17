Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $475.95 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor Company $F

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,243,335 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 3,089,952 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.03% of Ford Motor worth $475,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,903 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 55.4% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $14.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on F

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $14.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average of $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. Ford Motor Company has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $17.78.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $43.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Ford Motor's dividend payout ratio is currently -38.71%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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