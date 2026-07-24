Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $52.93 Million Holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. $RKT

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT - Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,714,692 shares of the company's stock after selling 187,038 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Rocket Companies worth $52,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 116,466 shares of the company's stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Composition Wealth LLC raised its position in Rocket Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Composition Wealth LLC now owns 25,323 shares of the company's stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Rocket Companies by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the company's stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a "buy" rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Rocket Companies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings raised Rocket Companies from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Rocket Companies from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $20.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RKT

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

RKT opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $24.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.72 and a beta of 2.16.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 2.78%.The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 167.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

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Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc is a Detroit-based holding company whose businesses are centered on digital mortgage origination and related consumer finance and real estate services. The company grew out of the Quicken Loans franchise and completed an initial public offering in 2020. Founder Dan Gilbert remains a prominent figure associated with the firm, which operates a suite of brands that aim to simplify the home financing and buying experience through technology and scale.

The company's core activity is mortgage lending through its Rocket Mortgage platform, which offers online application, underwriting and servicing for home purchase and refinance loans.

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