Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $55.90 Million Stock Position in EPR Properties $EPR

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,118,889 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 19,785 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.46% of EPR Properties worth $55,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in EPR Properties by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,009,669 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $234,760,000 after acquiring an additional 66,562 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,823,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,394 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $79,077,000 after purchasing an additional 26,590 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 84.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,564,309 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $90,746,000 after purchasing an additional 717,734 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 29.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544,905 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $88,693,000 after purchasing an additional 348,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at EPR Properties

In other news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at $792,780. This represents a 7.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPR. Huntington started coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EPR Properties from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EPR

EPR Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $61.95 on Friday. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $63.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 7.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.91 and a 200-day moving average of $56.52.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $181.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.01 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 37.50%.EPR Properties's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. EPR Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.370-5.530 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. EPR Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.17%.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that specializes in experiential properties across the United States, Canada and select international markets. Established in 1997 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, the company targets properties in the entertainment, recreation and education sectors. Its portfolio includes movie theaters, ski resorts, family entertainment centers, charter schools and other venues that benefit from consumer-driven experiences.

The trust employs long-term, triple-net lease agreements, where tenants are responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and maintenance.

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