Free Trial
→ 80X Growth in ONE Quarter (Read before June 16) (From Chaikin Analytics) (Ad)tc pixel

Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $63 Million Stock Holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV

Written by MarketBeat
June 10, 2026
Roivant Sciences logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Bank of New York Mellon cut its Roivant Sciences stake by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, but still held 2.9 million shares worth about $63 million.
  • Roivant’s recent earnings beat expectations, reporting $0.28 EPS versus an expected loss, though revenue came in below estimates and the company still posted negative profitability metrics.
  • Analysts remain largely positive on the stock, with 10 Buy ratings and a consensus rating of Moderate Buy; several firms also raised price targets to around $41-$42.
  • Interested in Roivant Sciences? Here are five stocks we like better.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV - Free Report) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,903,129 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,727,819 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.42% of Roivant Sciences worth $62,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 316,200 shares of the company's stock worth $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 153,800 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $877,000. HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 98,858 shares of the company's stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 37,590 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 229.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 237,392 shares of the company's stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 165,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 445,500 shares of the company's stock worth $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 247,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Leerink Partners set a $42.00 price target on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered Roivant Sciences from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Roivant Sciences from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $33.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ROIV

Roivant Sciences Stock Up 2.0%

ROIV stock opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day moving average is $25.83. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.42 and a beta of 1.13. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $32.79.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 20.54% and a negative net margin of 3,629.19%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Melissa B. Epperly sold 41,861 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $1,200,573.48. Following the sale, the director owned 15,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $453,258.72. This trade represents a 72.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric Venker sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $6,054,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,613,063 shares in the company, valued at $48,827,417.01. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 945,173 shares of company stock worth $27,654,456. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women's health.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Roivant Sciences Right Now?

Before you consider Roivant Sciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Roivant Sciences wasn't on the list.

While Roivant Sciences currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks Cover
Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven best retirement stocks and why they should be in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab Is Down 24% From Its 52-Week High—Pullback or Problem?
Rocket Lab Is Down 24% From Its 52-Week High—Pullback or Problem?
By Ryan Hasson | June 4, 2026
tc pixel
Goldman Sachs just told you what to buy (most people missed it)
Goldman Sachs just told you what to buy (most people missed it)
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
AI Server Earnings: Wall Street Sees One Clear Standout
AI Server Earnings: Wall Street Sees One Clear Standout
By Leo Miller | June 5, 2026
3 Stocks With Fresh Catalysts to Watch Before the July 4
3 Stocks With Fresh Catalysts to Watch Before the July 4
By Chris Markoch | June 8, 2026
IREN's 800MW Bet Flips the AI Power Switch
IREN's 800MW Bet Flips the AI Power Switch
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 6, 2026
tc pixel
The sell discipline that changed my mind after 30 years
The sell discipline that changed my mind after 30 years
From Porter & Company (Ad)
The Great AI Server Rotation Puts Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Super Micro Computer in Focus
The Great AI Server Rotation Puts Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Super Micro Computer in Focus
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 4, 2026
The Energy Trade Is Bigger Than Oil Prices: 3 Stocks to Buy and 2 to Sell
The Energy Trade Is Bigger Than Oil Prices: 3 Stocks to Buy and 2 to Sell
By Bridget Bennett | June 7, 2026

Recent Videos

This is Bigger Than Nvidia. These 3 Stocks Win the AI Buildout.
This is Bigger Than Nvidia. These 3 Stocks Win the AI Buildout.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
These Stocks REFUSE to Be Ignored. One Was Up 3300% In ONE Day.
These Stocks REFUSE to Be Ignored. One Was Up 3300% In ONE Day.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Exact Date of Next Stock Market Crash
The Exact Date of Next Stock Market Crash
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines