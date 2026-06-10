Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $65.92 Million Stock Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,883 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 8,889 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.51% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $65,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 108.7% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Peter Y. Chung sold 43,268 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total value of $16,363,957.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,574.20. The trade was a 86.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 1,623 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.84, for a total value of $587,266.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,795.92. This represents a 11.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,476 shares of company stock valued at $27,755,202. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.9%

MTSI stock opened at $358.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 155.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.39. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.16 and a 52 week high of $418.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $288.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.20 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 16.46%.MACOM Technology Solutions's revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Loop Capital started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, April 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $321.36.

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About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

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