Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $66.17 Million Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated $SYNA

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA - Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 894,004 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 20,290 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.31% of Synaptics worth $66,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in Synaptics by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 593 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Synaptics by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 595 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Synaptics by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company's stock.

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Synaptics Stock Down 3.8%

Synaptics stock opened at $130.88 on Wednesday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.28 and a 1-year high of $149.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.48.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $294.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. Synaptics's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Synaptics has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.350 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYNA shares. Mizuho set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Craig Hallum reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities set a $123.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $124.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synaptics

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 1,548 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $143,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 87,382 shares in the company, valued at $8,117,787.80. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lisa Bodensteiner sold 1,798 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total transaction of $147,202.26. Following the transaction, the insider owned 65,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,336,532.21. This trade represents a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 16,057 shares of company stock worth $1,940,078 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics Incorporated is a global developer and supplier of human interface solutions for computing, networking, communications, and entertainment devices. The company specializes in the design, development and integration of custom chips and software that enable intuitive, natural user interactions. Synaptics solutions support touch, display, audio and biometrics functions, facilitating seamless human-to-machine interfaces across a broad range of end markets.

Key product offerings include touch controllers for laptops and tablets, capacitive touchscreens and display drivers for mobile devices, fingerprint sensors and secure authentication modules, as well as advanced audio processing and voice enhancement technologies.

Further Reading

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