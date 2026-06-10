Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $73.34 Million Holdings in Cognex Corporation $CGNX

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX - Free Report) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,038,434 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 985,921 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.22% of Cognex worth $73,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cognex by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,598,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $842,522,000 after acquiring an additional 374,999 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 173,138.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,477,448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $376,979,000 after buying an additional 10,471,400 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Cognex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,101,583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $292,224,000 after buying an additional 76,212 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of Cognex by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,013,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $252,360,000 after buying an additional 1,529,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Cognex by 0.9% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,768,716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $151,264,000 after buying an additional 40,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, VP Laura Ann Macdonald sold 41,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,727,296.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,258 shares in the company, valued at $344,714.48. This represents a 88.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darren Marc Long sold 20,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $1,343,517.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 3,990 shares in the company, valued at $264,696.60. This represents a 83.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 224,847 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,098 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CGNX shares. Seaport Research Partners set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Cognex and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cognex

Cognex Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $61.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 1.52. Cognex Corporation has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $71.90. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $58.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.91.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $268.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $245.98 million. Cognex had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Cognex has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.440 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognex Corporation will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Cognex's dividend payout ratio is 40.48%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation is a leading provider of machine vision systems, software, sensors and industrial barcode readers used to automate manufacturing, logistics and distribution processes. The company designs and develops vision-based products that help manufacturers and logistics operators inspect, identify and guide parts, assemblies and packaged goods in real time. Its solutions are applied in a broad range of industries, including automotive, electronics, semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and general manufacturing.

The company's product portfolio includes stand-alone vision systems, vision sensors and deep learning-based software platforms that enable automated inspection, quality control and traceability.

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