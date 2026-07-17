Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $733.66 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,969,320 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 254,604 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.99% of Valero Energy worth $733,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3,400.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company's stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $300.48 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $257.59 and its 200 day moving average is $228.76. Valero Energy Corporation has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $303.64. The firm has a market cap of $89.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.06. Valero Energy had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $32.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 32.04 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Valero Energy's dividend payout ratio is 34.88%.

Key Stories Impacting Valero Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Valero Energy this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In related news, SVP Eric A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.17, for a total transaction of $2,011,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,294,212.14. This trade represents a 27.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on VLO. Zacks Research downgraded Valero Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $276.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VLO

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company's operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

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