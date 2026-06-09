Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $84.95 Million Stock Holdings in The Campbell's Company $CPB

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Campbell's Company (NASDAQ:CPB - Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,048,098 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 93,912 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.02% of Campbell's worth $84,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Campbell's by 83.7% during the third quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,034 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 78,824 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in Campbell's during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Campbell's during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,596,000. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Campbell's during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,992,000. Finally, Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Campbell's during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,137,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Campbell's News

Here are the key news stories impacting Campbell's this week:

Campbell's Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPB opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The Campbell's Company has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $34.56. The business's 50 day moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average is $24.89.

Campbell's (NASDAQ:CPB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Campbell's had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 5.48%.Campbell's's revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Campbell's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Campbell's Company will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell's Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. Campbell's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Campbell's from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded Campbell's from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Campbell's from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Campbell's from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Campbell's from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Campbell's presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $22.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CPB

About Campbell's

Campbell's NASDAQ: CPB is a leading manufacturer of shelf-stable foods and beverages, best known for its iconic soups and broths. Headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, the company offers a diverse portfolio of products designed to meet consumer demand for convenient, affordable meals and snacks. Since its founding in 1869, Campbell's has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to expand its presence in the food industry.

The company's brand portfolio includes Campbell's Condensed Soups, V8 juices, Prego pasta sauces, Swanson broths and stocks, Pace salsas and dips, and Pepperidge Farm baked snacks.

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