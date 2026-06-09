Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $89.57 Million Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,477 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,752 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.57% of Medpace worth $89,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Medpace in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Medpace in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 16,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $7,357,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 20,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,154,350. This represents a 44.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jesse J. Geiger sold 31,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.30, for a total transaction of $14,436,197.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,829,500. This represents a 67.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on MEDP shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Medpace from $522.00 to $484.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Medpace from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $462.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Mizuho set a $582.00 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Medpace from $555.00 to $539.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Medpace currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $467.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Medpace

Medpace Price Performance

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $457.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.18. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $294.07 and a one year high of $628.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $456.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.45.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $697.82 million. Medpace had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 120.89%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Medpace

Here are the key news stories impacting Medpace this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or reiterated class-action filings against Medpace, urging investors who bought shares between April 22, 2025 and February 9, 2026 to contact counsel before the June 8 deadline. These repeated notices can keep legal risk in the spotlight and pressure sentiment toward Article Title .

Multiple law firms announced or reiterated class-action filings against Medpace, urging investors who bought shares between April 22, 2025 and February 9, 2026 to contact counsel before the June 8 deadline. These repeated notices can keep legal risk in the spotlight and pressure sentiment toward . Negative Sentiment: Rosen Law Firm, Faruqi & Faruqi, Robbins Geller, and Safirstein Law all highlighted the same securities class action, suggesting the issue is gaining attention and could increase concerns about potential settlement costs, legal fees, or management distraction. Article Title

Rosen Law Firm, Faruqi & Faruqi, Robbins Geller, and Safirstein Law all highlighted the same securities class action, suggesting the issue is gaining attention and could increase concerns about potential settlement costs, legal fees, or management distraction. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s most recent earnings report was solid, with EPS and revenue both beating estimates and revenue up sharply year over year. That helps explain why some investors may view the legal-driven weakness as separate from operating performance.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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