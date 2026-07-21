Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $99.09 Million Stock Position in Carlyle Group Inc. $CG

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG - Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,047,650 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 23,065 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.57% of Carlyle Group worth $99,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carlyle Group by 937.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,335 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 51,809 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,144,974 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $49,909,000 after purchasing an additional 332,533 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,237 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Carlyle Group by 27.4% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,434 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlyle Group by 755.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company's stock.

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Carlyle Group Trading Down 2.9%

CG opened at $44.74 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $44.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.60 and a 12 month high of $69.85.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Carlyle Group had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Carlyle Group's payout ratio is presently 95.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CG. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Carlyle Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Carlyle Group in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Cfra lowered Carlyle Group to a "sell" rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $60.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Carlyle Group

About Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group NASDAQ: CG is a global alternative asset manager that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, real assets (such as real estate and infrastructure), global credit, and investment solutions. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Washington, DC, Carlyle raises and manages investment funds that acquire, operate and exit companies and assets on behalf of institutional and private investors. The firm is publicly traded on the Nasdaq exchange and operates as an asset manager and investment advisor rather than as an operating company.

Carlyle's core activities include sourcing and executing private equity buyouts and growth investments, originating and managing credit and financing solutions, and acquiring and operating real asset portfolios.

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