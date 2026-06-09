Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. $ACI

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI - Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,360,520 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 266,168 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.04% of Albertsons Companies worth $92,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACI. CWM LLC raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,628 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company's stock.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Shares of ACI opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.40. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $22.78.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.49 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The business's revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.320 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Albertsons Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Albertsons Companies's payout ratio is 212.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $21.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACI

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc NYSE: ACI is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, operating a diversified portfolio of grocery store banners. Founded in 1939 by Joe Albertson in Boise, Idaho, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions. Its core business activities encompass the sale of fresh produce, meat, bakery items, deli offerings, pharmacy services, and general merchandise. The company's retail operations are complemented by an in-house private-label program, featuring brands such as O Organics, Open Nature, and Lucerne, which cater to a range of customer preferences and price points.

Throughout its history, Albertsons Companies has pursued growth via mergers and partnerships.

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