Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in CACI International, Inc. $CACI

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI - Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,346 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 14,093 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.78% of CACI International worth $92,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CACI International alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 595.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CACI. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CACI International from $614.00 to $555.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of CACI International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of CACI International in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $627.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CACI International

Insider Buying and Selling at CACI International

In other CACI International news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.30, for a total transaction of $132,726.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,464,812.40. This represents a 8.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

CACI International Trading Down 2.1%

CACI opened at $520.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $522.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $569.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. CACI International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $429.65 and a 12-month high of $683.50.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.36 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.23 earnings per share. CACI International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.670-22.340 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CACI International, Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc is a leading provider of information solutions and services to the U.S. federal government, with a primary focus on defense, intelligence, homeland security and federal civilian agencies. The company delivers advanced technology and domain expertise to support mission-critical operations, offering capabilities in areas such as data analytics, cyber security, network integration, enterprise IT modernization and logistics support. By integrating software, hardware and professional services, CACI helps clients enhance situational awareness, improve decision making and maintain critical infrastructure resilience.

Founded in 1962 and headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, CACI has evolved from a small consulting operation into a global enterprise.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CACI International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CACI International wasn't on the list.

While CACI International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here