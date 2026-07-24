Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 287,521 Shares of Macy's, Inc. $M

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M - Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,913,622 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 287,521 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.10% of Macy's worth $52,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy's in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Macy's in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Macy's by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Macy's by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy's by 7,265.6% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company's stock.

Macy's Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of M opened at $23.32 on Friday. Macy's, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $26.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.46. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Macy's (NYSE:M - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Macy's had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 2.94%.The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Macy's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Macy's, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy's Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.1915 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Macy's's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Macy's news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 10,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $258,273.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 25,373 shares in the company, valued at $650,309.99. This trade represents a 28.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 16,419 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $408,668.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $497,800. The trade was a 45.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

M has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Macy's in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Macy's from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Macy's in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Macy's from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Macy's from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy's presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $21.70.

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About Macy's

Macy's, Inc is a leading American omnichannel retailer operating under the Macy's brand, as well as specialty divisions Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury. The company's retail portfolio encompasses full-line department stores, fashion-focused specialty outlets and a high-end beauty chain, offering consumers a wide array of apparel, footwear, accessories, cosmetics and home furnishings. Through its integrated network of physical stores and digital platforms, Macy's seeks to deliver a seamless shopping experience that blends in-store service with online convenience.

The company's product assortment spans men's, women's and children's clothing, beauty and personal care products, housewares and home décor.

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