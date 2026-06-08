Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 669,946 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,979,458 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 669,946 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.87% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $106,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,234,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,370,907 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,454,000 after buying an additional 2,999,082 shares in the last quarter. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,632,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 543.6% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 166,859 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 140,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 377,095 shares of the company's stock worth $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 74,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Host Hotels & Resorts

In related news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 58,579 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,288,738.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 697,658 shares in the company, valued at $15,348,476. The trade was a 7.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $24.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 7.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.59. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.40%.Host Hotels & Resorts's revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Host Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on HST shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $22.87.

Read Our Latest Report on HST

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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