Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Alumis Inc. $ALMS

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS - Free Report) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,729 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 46,591 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.16% of Alumis worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALMS. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Alumis by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,535 shares of the company's stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alumis by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,645 shares of the company's stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alumis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Alumis by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,543 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alumis by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,832 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 724,133 shares during the period.

Alumis Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALMS opened at $27.12 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.22. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of -0.69. Alumis Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $31.35.

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.01). Alumis had a negative return on equity of 88.79% and a negative net margin of 2,825.70%.The business had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Alumis Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Alumis

Here are the key news stories impacting Alumis this week:

Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright reaffirmed its “Neutral” rating on Alumis, indicating the analyst does not currently see a strong enough catalyst to support a more bullish view. HC Wainwright Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Alumis

HC Wainwright reaffirmed its rating on Alumis, indicating the analyst does not currently see a strong enough catalyst to support a more bullish view. Negative Sentiment: Six company insiders, including CFO John R. Schroer, sold a combined 14,953 shares of Alumis on August 3 at an average price of $26.37, generating approximately $394,311 in proceeds. The sales reduced individual holdings by roughly 1.28% to 12.28%; the CFO’s position declined 11.72%. While insider sales can reflect personal financial planning rather than a change in business outlook, the concentration of sales may weigh on investor sentiment. The transactions were reported in SEC filings for Read More., Read More., Read More., Read More., Read More., and Read More..

Insider Activity at Alumis

In other Alumis news, insider David M. Goldstein sold 2,596 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $68,456.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 30,970 shares in the company, valued at $816,678.90. This represents a 7.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roy C. Hardiman sold 2,692 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $70,988.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 207,746 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,478,262.02. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 19,953 shares of company stock valued at $534,311 in the last three months. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Alumis in a report on Monday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Alumis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alumis from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Alumis in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Alumis from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $40.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALMS

Alumis Company Profile

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words "allumer"-French for illuminate-and "immunis"-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

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