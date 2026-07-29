Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. $MUFG

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG - Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,363,726 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 80,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp's holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $23,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUFG. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 716.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MUFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group assumed coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MUFG opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.91. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.39.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc (MUFG) is a Tokyo-based financial services holding company and one of Japan's largest banking groups and among the world's leading financial institutions. The group was formed through the integration of Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group and UFJ Holdings and operates a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services for retail, corporate, and institutional clients. MUFG's core banking operations are conducted through its commercial banking arm and a network of domestic and international subsidiaries and affiliates.

MUFG offers a broad range of products and services including commercial and retail banking, corporate and investment banking, global transaction banking, trust banking, asset management, securities and brokerage services, credit cards, consumer finance, leasing and custody services.

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