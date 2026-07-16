Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,307,324 shares of the company's stock after selling 371,868 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.66% of CocaCola worth $2,152,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CocaCola in the fourth quarter valued at $3,865,807,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 867.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 14,432,190 shares of the company's stock worth $1,008,954,000 after buying an additional 12,939,959 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in CocaCola by 1,206.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,641,007 shares of the company's stock valued at $743,913,000 after acquiring an additional 9,826,768 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in CocaCola by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,182,323 shares of the company's stock worth $2,809,146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,078,447 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,573,527 shares of the company's stock valued at $879,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246,627 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of KO opened at $82.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.50. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $65.35 and a 12-month high of $85.68. The stock has a market cap of $354.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.34.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial set a $88.00 target price on CocaCola in a report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $88.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CocaCola

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,559,411.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,074,096.90. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 100,000 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $7,946,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 181,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,412,772.64. This trade represents a 35.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 899,905 shares of company stock valued at $71,832,315. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

More CocaCola News

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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