Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,793,604 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 64,216 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.99% of Agilent Technologies worth $318,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 5.8% during the first quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH now owns 17,662 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,215 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period.

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Agilent Technologies Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $131.34 on Friday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $127.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.35 and a fifty-two week high of $160.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The medical research company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $159.35.

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About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company's product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

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