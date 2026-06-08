Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in F5, Inc. $FFIV

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,788 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 9,723 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.73% of F5 worth $105,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in F5 during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on F5 from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on F5 from $356.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Evercore upgraded F5 from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on F5 from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on F5 from $292.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $379.89.

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F5 Price Performance

Shares of FFIV opened at $393.35 on Monday. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.76 and a 12 month high of $411.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $338.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.04. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.04.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $811.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.82 million. F5 had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. F5 has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.910-4.030 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,328 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.58, for a total transaction of $439,010.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,664,474.80. The trade was a 14.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Kunal Anand sold 3,123 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.33, for a total value of $1,006,636.59. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 12,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,930,492.02. This represents a 20.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 21,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,437,510 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

F5 Company Profile

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

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