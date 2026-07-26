Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 10,403 Shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation $SXT

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT - Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 10,403 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.07% of Sensient Technologies worth $39,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,955,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $49,867,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,784,000. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,336,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 5,807.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 327,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $30,783,000 after acquiring an additional 322,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company's stock.

Sensient Technologies Trading Up 8.3%

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $126.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 5.01. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $82.60 and a fifty-two week high of $129.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.78. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $116.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.25.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $462.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $448.84 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 8.71%.The firm's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Sensient Technologies's payout ratio is presently 48.38%.

Key Sensient Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sensient Technologies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensient Technologies

In related news, VP Thierry Hoang sold 439 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $50,111.85. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 14,309 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,633,372.35. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SXT. Zacks Research cut Sensient Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sensient Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensient Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.00.

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About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a global leader in the manufacture and supply of colors, flavors and fragrances for a broad range of end-markets. The company develops and produces ingredients that enhance the appearance, taste and scent of products in the food, beverage, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, personal care and household sectors. Its portfolio includes natural and synthetic colorants, botanical and artificial flavor systems, fragrance compounds and specialty chemical offerings tailored to customer specifications.

Within its flavor and fragrance division, Sensient provides custom formulations for sweet, savory and umami taste profiles along with fragrance blends for personal care and cosmetic applications.

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