Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 19,769 Shares of Pool Corporation $POOL

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL - Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,569 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 19,769 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.75% of Pool worth $55,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter worth $4,575,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 197.5% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 170,676 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $34,533,000 after buying an additional 113,306 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,399,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth about $3,381,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 236.4% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,146 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Pool

In other news, Director James D. Hope acquired 464 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $194.41 per share, with a total value of $90,206.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at $715,039.98. This represents a 14.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez acquired 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $175.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,759,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 40,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,002.60. This trade represents a 33.21% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,042,747. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Key Pool News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pool this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pool reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $5.38, above the $5.33 consensus, while revenue rose 2% to about $1.82 billion, helped by resilient maintenance demand and improving building materials activity. Article Title

Pool reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $5.38, above the $5.33 consensus, while revenue rose 2% to about $1.82 billion, helped by resilient maintenance demand and improving building materials activity. Positive Sentiment: The company reaffirmed its full-year outlook, and excluding CEO transition costs, management said it is still on track for its prior annual earnings range, signaling confidence in the underlying business. Article Title

The company reaffirmed its full-year outlook, and excluding CEO transition costs, management said it is still on track for its prior annual earnings range, signaling confidence in the underlying business. Neutral Sentiment: William Blair maintained a Hold rating, saying the results were broadly in line and the margin outlook looks mixed, which supports a balanced risk-reward view rather than a strong bullish case. Article Title

William Blair maintained a Hold rating, saying the results were broadly in line and the margin outlook looks mixed, which supports a balanced risk-reward view rather than a strong bullish case. Negative Sentiment: Investor focus remains on margin pressure: gross margin slipped, operating income fell, and management cited higher freight costs, CEO transition costs, muted discretionary demand, and weak new pool construction. Article Title

Investor focus remains on margin pressure: gross margin slipped, operating income fell, and management cited higher freight costs, CEO transition costs, muted discretionary demand, and weak new pool construction. Negative Sentiment: Shares also reacted poorly because the company only reiterated guidance during the key summer selling season, while guidance for FY2026 EPS of $10.66-$10.96 came in below the market’s expectation. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pool from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pool from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered Pool from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research raised Pool from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Pool from $226.00 to $206.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $262.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on POOL

Pool Price Performance

Shares of POOL opened at $183.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. Pool Corporation has a 1-year low of $172.68 and a 1-year high of $345.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Pool had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.17 EPS. Pool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.660-10.960 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pool Corporation will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

Pool announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Pool Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Pool's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Pool's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.84%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation is a leading wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related outdoor living products. Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, the company serves a diverse customer base that includes service professionals, independent retailers, high-volume builders, and national retail chains. Pool Corporation's extensive branch network enables it to maintain strong local customer relationships while leveraging its scale to source products efficiently from manufacturers around the world.

The company's product portfolio spans pool and spa chemicals, water treatment equipment, pumps, filters, heaters, automation and control systems, liners, safety covers, and cleaning accessories.

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