Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 206,050 Shares of LivaNova PLC $LIVN

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN - Free Report) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 394,391 shares of the company's stock after selling 206,050 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.72% of LivaNova worth $25,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in LivaNova by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 971 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,111 shares of the company's stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 159.9% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in LivaNova by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,250 shares of the company's stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of LivaNova from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of LivaNova from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of LivaNova to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $81.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LivaNova

LivaNova Price Performance

Shares of LIVN opened at $80.58 on Tuesday. LivaNova PLC has a 52-week low of $41.01 and a 52-week high of $85.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business's 50 day moving average price is $78.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 0.86.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. LivaNova had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.48%.The firm had revenue of $362.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $346.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. LivaNova has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LivaNova news, Director Francesco Bianchi sold 1,800 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $136,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,228 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $547,521. The trade was a 19.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures products and therapies for the cardiac surgery and neuromodulation markets. Headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and Houston, Texas, LivaNova serves hospitals, clinics and healthcare providers in more than 100 countries. The company's primary focus lies in advancing patient care through innovations in heart–lung bypass, cardiac preservation, circulatory support and neurostimulation therapies.

The Cardiac Surgery business unit offers a comprehensive portfolio of products used in cardiopulmonary bypass procedures, including oxygenators, heart–lung machines, arterial filters, cannulae and sutureless heart valves.

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