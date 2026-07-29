Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 220,256 Shares of Stellantis N.V. $STLA

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA - Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,970,461 shares of the company's stock after selling 220,256 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.08% of Stellantis worth $21,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 68.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 82,009 shares of the company's stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 33,429 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Stellantis by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 15,261 shares of the company's stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stellantis by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 65,473 shares of the company's stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STLA. Truist Financial set a $9.00 price objective on Stellantis in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America cut Stellantis from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Stellantis from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stellantis currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $8.79.

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Stellantis Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:STLA opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Stellantis N.V. has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $12.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.46.

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stellantis N.V. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. is a global automotive manufacturer formed through the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Groupe PSA, a transaction completed in January 2021. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and related powertrains under a large number of well-known brands, including (but not limited to) Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram and Vauxhall. Stellantis also provides parts, accessories, service operations and branded aftersales support through legacy networks such as Mopar and regional dealer ecosystems.

In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Stellantis operates mobility- and software-related businesses and financial services.

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