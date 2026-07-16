Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 319,810 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,114,154 shares of the company's stock after selling 319,810 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.81% of PepsiCo worth $1,725,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Networth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2,857.1% during the 1st quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 99.1% in the first quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. Citigroup downgraded PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $152.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $183.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $157.70.

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More PepsiCo News

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $135.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.21 and a 200-day moving average of $151.34. The company has a market capitalization of $184.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.36. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.75 and a 1 year high of $171.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 54.63%. The company's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. This is an increase from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is 77.59%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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