Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 337,491 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,783,590 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 337,491 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Dell Technologies worth $292,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,451 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,957,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,841 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,715,998 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,852,450,000 after purchasing an additional 265,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478,732 shares of the technology company's stock worth $939,808,000 after purchasing an additional 108,011 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,301,008 shares of the technology company's stock worth $919,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,517,070 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $694,489,000 after buying an additional 1,090,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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More Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $86,928,791.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,123,203.13. The trade was a 88.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $80,560,898.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 36,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,789,455.41. This trade represents a 82.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,434,758 shares of company stock worth $1,448,870,683 in the last quarter. Insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.5%

Dell Technologies stock opened at $397.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $372.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.67. The company has a market capitalization of $257.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $167.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Dell Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $492.76.

View Our Latest Report on DELL

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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