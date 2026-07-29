Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 36,468 Shares of WaFd, Inc. $WAFD

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in WaFd, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD - Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675,834 shares of the bank's stock after selling 36,468 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.89% of WaFd worth $21,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of WaFd by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,056 shares of the bank's stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WaFd by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,162 shares of the bank's stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in WaFd by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the bank's stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in WaFd by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the bank's stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WaFd by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the bank's stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on WAFD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on WaFd from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on WaFd from $30.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research cut shares of WaFd from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of WaFd from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of WaFd from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $37.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WAFD

WaFd Price Performance

Shares of WaFd stock opened at $36.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.85 and a 200 day moving average of $34.27. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. WaFd, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $39.49.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $205.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.56 million. WaFd had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 18.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WaFd, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

WaFd Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. WaFd's dividend payout ratio is 34.07%.

About WaFd

Washington Federal, Inc, doing business as WaFd Bank, is a publicly traded bank holding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. Through its subsidiary, WaFd Bank, the company provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, small-to-medium enterprises, and commercial clients. Established in 1917 as Ballard Savings & Loan in Seattle, the institution expanded over decades to serve customers across the Western United States under the Washington Federal name and has operated as a public company since the early 1980s.

WaFd Bank's core offerings encompass deposit accounts such as checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit, alongside consumer and commercial lending products.

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