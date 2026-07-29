Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 39,238 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. $REYN

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN - Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,025,211 shares of the company's stock after selling 39,238 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.49% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $21,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,882 shares of the company's stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company's stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of REYN opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.54. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.44 and a twelve month high of $27.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.14.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Reynolds Consumer Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.570-1.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.390-0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Reynolds Consumer Products's dividend payout ratio is currently 58.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $24.00 price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $25.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on REYN

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products, Inc NASDAQ: REYN is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of household consumer products. The company specializes in food storage and cooking solutions, including aluminum foil, plastic wrap, food storage containers and disposable tableware. Its core portfolio features well-known brands such as Reynolds Wrap aluminum foil, Hefty storage containers and trash bags, and Fastfold paper plates.

The company operates through a network of manufacturing and distribution facilities across North America, Latin America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region.

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