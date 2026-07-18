Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 5,411 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,042 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 5,411 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.06% of ASML worth $332,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of ASML by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,544,705 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,652,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,532 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,526,411 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,633,046,000 after purchasing an additional 193,068 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ASML by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 849,602 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $822,492,000 after purchasing an additional 148,948 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 669,985 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $716,790,000 after buying an additional 140,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in ASML by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 297,337 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $318,109,000 after acquiring an additional 138,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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ASML Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,747.58 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $1,731.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1,500.42. The company has a market cap of $687.29 billion, a PE ratio of 54.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $683.48 and a 1 year high of $1,999.96.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 52.71%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.6 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be paid a $2.1507 dividend. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. ASML's dividend payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

ASML News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Positive Sentiment: ASML reported a Q2 earnings beat, with revenue and margins helped by stronger Installed Base Management sales and lithography shipments, and management raised its 2026 outlook again as AI-driven chip demand remains robust.

ASML reported a Q2 earnings beat, with revenue and margins helped by stronger Installed Base Management sales and lithography shipments, and management raised its 2026 outlook again as AI-driven chip demand remains robust. Positive Sentiment: Several Wall Street firms turned more bullish, including JPMorgan raising its price target to $2,400 and other notes lifting fair value estimates on expectations for fuller EUV order books, stronger AI infrastructure demand, and better long-term shipment and margin assumptions.

Several Wall Street firms turned more bullish, including JPMorgan raising its price target to $2,400 and other notes lifting fair value estimates on expectations for fuller EUV order books, stronger AI infrastructure demand, and better long-term shipment and margin assumptions. Positive Sentiment: ASML’s High-NA EUV momentum and broader industry tailwinds are reinforcing its role as a key AI enabler, with analysts pointing to strong unit demand, capacity expansion, and improving pricing power as support for multi-year growth.

ASML’s High-NA EUV momentum and broader industry tailwinds are reinforcing its role as a key AI enabler, with analysts pointing to strong unit demand, capacity expansion, and improving pricing power as support for multi-year growth. Neutral Sentiment: ASML announced a quarterly dividend of $2.1507 per share, with the ex-dividend date set for July 28 and payment due August 5; this is a shareholder-return update rather than a major operating catalyst.

ASML announced a quarterly dividend of $2.1507 per share, with the ex-dividend date set for July 28 and payment due August 5; this is a shareholder-return update rather than a major operating catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Some investors remain cautious because valuation is already rich, and analysts note that forward estimates may be constrained by slower sales growth, even as the company benefits from AI demand.

Some investors remain cautious because valuation is already rich, and analysts note that forward estimates may be constrained by slower sales growth, even as the company benefits from AI demand. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical risk is still a headwind, with China now expected to contribute about 20% of 2026 revenue and U.S.-China export restrictions creating uncertainty around future chipmaking equipment sales.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on ASML from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded ASML from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,970.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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