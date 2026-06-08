Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 56,873 Shares of Docusign Inc. $DOCU

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU - Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,538,011 shares of the company's stock after selling 56,873 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.77% of Docusign worth $105,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Docusign by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Docusign in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Docusign by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the company's stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Docusign by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 299,312 shares of the company's stock worth $20,473,000 after buying an additional 141,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 134,900 shares of the company's stock worth $9,227,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Docusign Price Performance

DOCU opened at $47.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. Docusign Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.16 and a twelve month high of $86.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.09.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $830.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.71 million. Docusign had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Docusign declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 21% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOCU. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Docusign from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Docusign from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Docusign from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. HSBC set a $53.00 target price on Docusign in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Docusign from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Docusign currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $60.27.

View Our Latest Report on Docusign

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 16,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $803,077.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 72,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,485,229.80. This represents a 18.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $561,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,539.73. The trade was a 18.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 65,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,814 over the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Docusign

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Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc NASDAQ: DOCU is a leading provider of electronic signature and digital transaction management solutions. The company's flagship offering, DocuSign eSignature, enables organizations to send, sign and manage legally binding electronic agreements securely in the cloud. Beyond eSignature, DocuSign's Agreement Cloud combines contract lifecycle management, document generation, and workflow automation to streamline agreement processes from initiation through execution and storage.

DocuSign's platform serves a diverse customer base spanning industries such as finance, real estate, healthcare, technology, and government.

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