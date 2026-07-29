Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 61,160 Shares of CeriBell, Inc. $CBLL

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of CeriBell, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLL - Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,160,767 shares of the company's stock after selling 61,160 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 3.06% of CeriBell worth $21,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CBLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CeriBell by 6,424.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,003 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,117,000 after acquiring an additional 374,179 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in CeriBell by 109.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,806 shares of the company's stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 17,177 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of CeriBell by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,700 shares of the company's stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of CeriBell by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,504 shares of the company's stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in CeriBell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at CeriBell

In related news, CTO Raymond Woo sold 1,966 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $35,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 195,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,522,276. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Joseph Michael Taylor sold 5,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $101,255.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 61,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,558.93. This represents a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 350,789 shares of company stock worth $6,946,191 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBLL has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of CeriBell from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on CeriBell from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBLL

CeriBell Stock Performance

NASDAQ CBLL opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $676.47 million, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average of $19.35. CeriBell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $24.33.

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). CeriBell had a negative net margin of 63.51% and a negative return on equity of 38.19%. The company had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CeriBell, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

About CeriBell

CeriBell Corp NASDAQ: CBLL is a healthcare technology company specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of automated newborn hearing screening devices. The company offers a suite of medical diagnostic tools based on otoacoustic emissions (OAE) and auditory brainstem response (ABR) technologies, enabling early detection of auditory impairments in infants. CeriBell's solutions are used in hospitals, birthing centers and audiology clinics to support universal newborn hearing screening programs aimed at improving language development outcomes through prompt intervention.

The company's product portfolio includes handheld and desktop screening units, proprietary software for data management, and accessories designed to streamline testing workflows.

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