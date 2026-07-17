Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 72,888 Shares of U.S. Bancorp $USB

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,149,030 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 72,888 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.59% of U.S. Bancorp worth $475,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. NFSG Corp bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Venkatachari Dilip sold 34,522 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $1,916,661.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 51,292 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,847,731.84. This trade represents a 40.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 40,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 207,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,813,307. This represents a 16.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of USB opened at $63.89 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $57.74 and its 200 day moving average is $56.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $64.27. The company has a market capitalization of $99.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.96.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.07. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 18.01%.The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. U.S. Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Key Stories Impacting U.S. Bancorp

Here are the key news stories impacting U.S. Bancorp this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on USB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.50 to $65.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $64.31.

Read Our Latest Report on U.S. Bancorp

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp NYSE: USB is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Free Report).

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