Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 79,010 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668,449 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 79,010 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.57% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $92,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, Director Tamara D. Fischer purchased 1,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $128.55 per share, for a total transaction of $141,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $141,405. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 711 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total value of $88,683.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,471 shares in the company, valued at $557,667.83. This represents a 13.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 1,039 shares of company stock worth $129,594 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Colliers Securities lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $143.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $137.09 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.30 and a 52 week high of $153.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $553.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.75 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 17.60%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Mid-America Apartment Communities's payout ratio is 185.45%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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