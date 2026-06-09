Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 88,374 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 718,726 shares of the company's stock after selling 88,374 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.61% of Jacobs Solutions worth $95,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of J. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Jacobs Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Jacobs Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $153.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jacobs Solutions

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez acquired 403 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $121.93 per share, with a total value of $49,137.79. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 12,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,493,764.43. This trade represents a 3.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert V. Pragada acquired 3,601 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.09 per share, with a total value of $400,035.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 333,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,076,842.95. This represents a 1.09% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought a total of 4,257 shares of company stock worth $477,651 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:J opened at $120.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.68 and a 1-year high of $168.44.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 2.92%.The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The company's revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Jacobs Solutions's payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

See Also

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